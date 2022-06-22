Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €74.00 ($77.89).

FRA HEN3 opened at €60.08 ($63.24) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.84.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

