Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 382,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.