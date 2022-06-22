Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €52.50 ($55.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.05) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.79 ($29.25) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($84.21). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.74.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

