Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Neutral Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.77.

RDFN opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 12,532.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,882,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

