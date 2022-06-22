Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,528.50 ($43.22) on Tuesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,745.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,775.62. The company has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,521 ($43.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,135.17). Insiders acquired a total of 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

