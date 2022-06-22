Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,300 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,528.50 ($43.22) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,745.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,775.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last ninety days.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.