BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.51) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.23) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 470 ($5.76) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

