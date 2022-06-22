Chemours (NYSE:CC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Get Chemours alerts:

NYSE CC opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.93. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 2,195.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 338,895 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.