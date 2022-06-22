Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) vs. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Financial Contrast

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodward and Hyzon Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward $2.25 billion 2.56 $208.65 million $2.71 33.64 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 148.74 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -30.25

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward 7.85% 8.53% 4.60% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Volatility & Risk

Woodward has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodward and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward 1 1 4 0 2.50 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

Woodward presently has a consensus target price of $126.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 196.14%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than Woodward.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Woodward shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Woodward shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woodward beats Hyzon Motors on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

