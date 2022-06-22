Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Head to Head Review

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Holly Energy Partners and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 2 1 2 0 2.00 HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 41.05% 29.60% 8.41% HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and HF Sinclair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $494.49 million 4.32 $214.95 million $1.87 9.03 HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.57 $558.32 million $3.40 13.87

HF Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Holly Energy Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil. It operates 26 main pipelines; crude gathering networks; 10 refined product terminals; 1 crude terminal; 1 lube terminal; 31,800 track feet of rail storage; 7 locations with truck and/or rail racks; and tankages at 6 refining facility locations, as well as five refinery processing units. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

