GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GigaMedia alerts:

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GigaMedia and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48% Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tremor International has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 155.32%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.16 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.62 Tremor International $341.95 million 1.99 $73.22 million $0.46 19.41

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tremor International beats GigaMedia on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.