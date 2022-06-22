Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.