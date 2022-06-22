AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) vs. The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Financial Contrast

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AvePoint and The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million 5.04 -$33.24 million ($3.24) -1.63 The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 12.17 $86.28 million $1.06 57.52

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% The Descartes Systems Group 20.57% 9.17% 7.74%

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AvePoint and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

AvePoint presently has a consensus target price of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 132.11%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.29%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats AvePoint on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

