Comparing Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A N/A $4.94 million N/A N/A Genius Brands International $7.87 million 30.53 -$126.29 million ($0.17) -4.47

Sports Ventures Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Ventures Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Ventures Acquisition N/A -135.79% -2.53% Genius Brands International -661.32% -29.61% -23.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sports Ventures Acquisition and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Ventures Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than Sports Ventures Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Sports Ventures Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats Sports Ventures Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

