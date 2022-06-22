Analysts Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $98.70

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

