Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at £126.03

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £126.03 ($154.37).

SPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($128.61) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($166.46) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($160.71) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £125 ($153.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($241,915.73). Also, insider Nimesh Patel acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,280 ($113.67) per share, for a total transaction of £64,960 ($79,568.84).

LON SPX opened at GBX 9,200 ($112.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,048 ($110.83) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($210.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

