Analysts Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Target Price at $17.50

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 242,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $27,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after buying an additional 690,619 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.94. Telos has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

