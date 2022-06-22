Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $126,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,954.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $284,676.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,370,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Five9 has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.