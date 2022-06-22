AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 739.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.