AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 739.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
