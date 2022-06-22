Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

