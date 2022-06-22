United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

