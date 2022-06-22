Brokerages Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $31.50

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $78.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
