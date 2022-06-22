Evercore ISI Analysts Give Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) a $31.00 Price Target

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) received a $31.00 price target from research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.