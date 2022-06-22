National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NHI stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.96. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

