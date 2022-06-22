LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 160.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $578,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 825,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 127,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.