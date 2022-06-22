Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPAD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 9.25.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.98. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

