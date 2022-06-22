Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.