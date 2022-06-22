Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,023.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

