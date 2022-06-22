Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
QTNT stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quotient (QTNT)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.