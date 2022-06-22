Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

QTNT stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quotient by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

