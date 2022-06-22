Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $163.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.86.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.36.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.