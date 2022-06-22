Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,478,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 226.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

