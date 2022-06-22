Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

CHD opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

