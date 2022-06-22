Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
TNON stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $59.89.
About Tenon Medical
