Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $75.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.21.

NYSE SCHW opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 119,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,488,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

