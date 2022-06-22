NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.10 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $108,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $355,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

