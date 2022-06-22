Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.80.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.