Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $630.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $915.29.

Shopify stock opened at $328.25 on Tuesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $297.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 262.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $746.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 43.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after buying an additional 906,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after buying an additional 724,767 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

