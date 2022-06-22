CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Cut to $14.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFB. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $665.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

