Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Shares of WING stock opened at $75.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

