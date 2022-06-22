Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 512,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

