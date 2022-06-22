Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.
Shares of NARI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,111.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.
In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,665,206.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inari Medical (Get Rating)
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.