Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NARI opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,111.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.34. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,665,206.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,980. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

