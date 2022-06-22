Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HYLN. UBS Group raised Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $621.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Hyliion ( NYSE:HYLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 502,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,592 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

