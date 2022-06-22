Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.98) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

