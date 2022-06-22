UBS Group Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target to €90.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KGSPY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.57.

KGSPY stock opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $126.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

