ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ITMPF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

