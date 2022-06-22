Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GGDVY stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Guangdong Investment has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $2.6647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.