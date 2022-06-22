boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Lowered to “Hold” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

BHHOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Investec upgraded boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.50.

OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. boohoo group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

