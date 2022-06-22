Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$1.10 price target on the stock.
DVRNF stock opened at 0.31 on Tuesday. Deveron has a 1-year low of 0.31 and a 1-year high of 0.68.
About Deveron
