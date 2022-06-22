Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a C$1.10 price target on the stock.

DVRNF stock opened at 0.31 on Tuesday. Deveron has a 1-year low of 0.31 and a 1-year high of 0.68.

Get Deveron alerts:

About Deveron (Get Rating)

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.