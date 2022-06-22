XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $51.59

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $36.70 to $51.59 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.97.

Shares of XPEV opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

