Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 155

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

HMNTY stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Hemnet Group AB has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

