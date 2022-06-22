JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($58.79) to GBX 4,000 ($49.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,615 ($19.78) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 2,000 ($24.50) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.17) to GBX 1,400 ($17.15) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($47.16) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,666.50.

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $72.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

